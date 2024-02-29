Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani announced his marriage via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the post, Ohtani thanked fans for their support during the “new chapter” of his career with the Dodgers, and announced that he had gotten married to someone “very special” to him.

He revealed the identity of his spouse to be a Japanese woman, and expressed excitement about the future.

“Not only have I began [sic] a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.”