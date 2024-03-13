The former president of Nishiyama Farm, who has been a fugitive for about four years, was arrested Wednesday over his alleged involvement in a multibillion-yen scam, after being taken into custody by Indonesian authorities and deported to Japan.

Yusuke Yamazaki had been on the international wanted list for his alleged involvement in investment fraud involving overseas fruit sales.

Since the summer of 2015, Okayama Prefecture-based Nishiyama Farm had been soliciting investments by falsely promising returns, saying that if an individual “purchases fruits or other items with credit cards, we will resell them overseas and pay you back along with the profit.”