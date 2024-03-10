A general theory states that several hundreds of millions of years after the Big Bang brought everything into existence some 13.8 billion years ago, the universe was composed mostly of hydrogen and helium before heavier elements formed.

But a Japanese research team has been pioneering discoveries uncovering the presence of heavy elements such as nitrogen, as well as supermassive black holes that existed when there was an active formation of stars, upending the predictions of previous studies and expanding the frontiers of human knowledge ever further.

The key instrument in discovering these revelations has been the James Webb Space Telescope, sometimes called JWST for short, of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the United States.