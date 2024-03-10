Concerns in Japan over the safety of the controversial Osprey aircraft have reignited following a U.S. decision to lift global flight ban, despite Washington’s “unprecedented” information-sharing with Tokyo.

More than three months after a fatal crash in waters off Kagoshima's Yakushima Island, the U.S. said Friday that it plans to resume flights of V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, but did not publicly offer specifics on the cause of the crash. Tokyo said that it is closely coordinating with Washington on a timeline for resuming operations in Japan, while signaling that it could soon sign off on the move.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a news conference Friday that the Japanese side had received “an unprecedented level” of detailed information from their U.S. counterparts about the cause of the crash, as well as safety measures that could clear the way for the resumption of flights in Japan.