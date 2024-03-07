Japanese and Swiss scientists have developed glass capable of generating an electric current when exposed to light, which they hope may potentially pave the way for clean energy production in the future.

Researchers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne successfully confirmed current generation on the glass surface after employing a femtosecond laser, which emits ultrashort light pulses, to etch a circuit into it.

Their discovery was reported on the website of the U.S. science magazine Physical Review Applied in January.