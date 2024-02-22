The start date of the new high-speed maglev train that will run between Tokyo and Nagoya has become increasingly uncertain, as long-running environmental disputes with the Shizuoka Prefectural Government have left the project at a stalemate.

The Central Japan Railway (JR Central) Linear Chuo Shinkansen project is aimed at linking Tokyo and Osaka with trains traveling up to 500 kph. But a small area on the section between the capital and Nagoya has proved a stumbling block for the major project, due mostly to opposition from Shizuoka Gov. Heita Kawakatsu.

The Nagoya to Osaka section is slated in for completion in 2037, while the Tokyo to Nagoya portion was initially targeted for 2027 but is now officially "2027 or later" following the prolonged schism between the train operator and the local government.