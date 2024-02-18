Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was freed from detention on Sunday after the coalition government headed by a party backed by his family granted him a special parole citing his old age and illness.

Thaksin, 74, was released six months before the end of his jail term from a police hospital in Bangkok, where he was lodged after being sentenced on his return from a 15-year self exile in August last year. He was received by his daughter and ruling Pheu Thai Party chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra and taken to his family home in a suburb of the Thai capital, Thai PBS and other local media outlets reported.

The billionaire politician was included in a list of more than 900 prisoners eligible for suspended jail terms as he was older than 70 and suffered from chronic illnesses, according to the justice ministry. Thaksin was moved to the police hospital within hours of being lodged in a Bangkok prison on Aug. 22 after complaining of chest pain and high blood pressure.