U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday agreed with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, that senior officials should follow up the pair's discussions on North Korea and the Middle East, the State Department said.

While having a "candid and constructive discussion" with Wang in Munich, Blinken also raised concern over China supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine and stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as in the South China Sea, according to the department's top spokesman, Matthew Miller.

The first meeting since October between the top U.S. and Chinese diplomats took place on the sidelines of a security conference in the German city, with the two countries having agreed to promote frequent high-level communications.