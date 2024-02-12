Japan will pledge ¥15.8 billion ($106 million) in aid to support the reconstruction of Ukraine from war damage in seven fields including infrastructure and de-mining, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The governments of the two countries are expected to agree on Japan's involvement in the European nation's post-war reconstruction and sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction slated for Feb. 19 in Tokyo.

The conference in Tokyo — to be held ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — will come at a time when concerns are growing about dwindling military support for Ukraine from Western countries.