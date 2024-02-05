Emergency supplies for women, pregnant and nursing mothers, and babies have been lacking in many Japanese municipalities, a government study found Sunday, reflecting the effects of an absence of women in official roles.

In a study conducted among all 1,741 municipalities in the country through the end of 2022, 14.3% stockpiled baby food, while 0.5% had maternity clothes, according to the Cabinet Office.

Some 61.1% were found not to have any women in disaster prevention and crisis management departments, according to the study.

Around 14,000 people have lived in evacuation centers for over a month since a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast. While they have been receiving relief supplies, it is not known if they have been able to obtain necessary items when needed.

The study showed that 82.5% stocked sanitary napkins, but only 11.9% had underwear for women. Some 6.4% stored personal alarm devices or whistles.

While 72.5% stockpiled baby formula, only 14.3% had baby food needed for weaning infants around six months old. The study also found 66.9% carried diapers, but only 26.1% had baby wipes.