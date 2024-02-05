The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet fell 2.8 percentage points to 24.5%, marking its second-lowest rating, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, with most respondents indicating discontent with his fact-finding efforts regarding the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's political funds scandal.

Some 84.9% said LDP lawmakers who failed to report income from fundraising parties should explain what they used the funds for, while 87% expect the party's reform proposals drawn up in an interim report will not help the LDP restore public trust.

The approval rating of the Kishida Cabinet hit an all-time low in December last year at 22.3%, wavering in the 20% range for the past four polls, including the previous survey in January.