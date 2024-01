100 YEARS AGO

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1924

Strenuous efforts are being made by willing workers to reach the eighteen men trapped a mile in from the entrance by the caving of the Tanna railway tunnel on Sunday. It is the hope of the rescue workers that the men are still alive and will be reached in time to snatch them from death, although the best that can be hoped for that the cave-in may be pierced by Friday.