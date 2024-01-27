A man suspected of being on a wanted list for decades over one of a series of bombings in the 1970s may have worked in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo before being admitted to hospital for cancer treatment earlier this month, investigative sources said Saturday.

The man, believed to be Satoshi Kirishima, is likely to have kept himself hidden in the prefecture, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating whether anyone was supporting him, the sources said.

While Tokyo police's Public Security Bureau is questioning the man, who is receiving treatment in a hospital in Kamakura for terminal cancer, it will likely take time to determine his identity through DNA testing and other measures.