Haneda Airport will introduce new electronic stands for foreign travelers to streamline immigration and customs, in a move to drive inbound tourism. The new stands will allow for speedier entry into the country.

A roughly two-month trial run using 10 of the stands, which can capture facial images and scan fingerprints and passports, will begin at one of the country's busiest airports on Jan. 31.

The service is expected to be formally launched after the trial run, potentially in April, with more of the stands being installed at other airports, according to Japan's immigration and customs authorities.