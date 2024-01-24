North Korea fired a volley of cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, in the latest example of fraying ties on the Korean Peninsula.

The North fired the cruise missiles into the waters around 7 a.m., the Yonhap news agency quoted the South Korean military as saying.

South Korean officials are working with U.S. authorities to analyze the launches.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has in recent weeks declared South Korea his country’s “principal enemy,” abolished agencies focused on reunification and threatened to enshrine in the North’s constitution a goal of “completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming” its southern neighbor in the event of war.

He has also signaled that his regime no longer recognizes the two Koreas de facto maritime border, the so-called Northern Limit Line, even staging days of live-fire artillery drills in the area that prompted the evacuation of residents of one nearby island.