Japan and Australia are discussing potential military cooperation in case of simultaneous contingencies in their nearby regions, government sources said Monday, apparently with China's growing maritime assertiveness in mind.

Through the discussion and the development of examples of collaboration between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military, Tokyo envisions establishing bilateral defense cooperation guidelines with Canberra to clarify their role-sharing, the sources added.

Increasing the sophistication and frequency of joint drills between the two forces is also likely to be brought up in the talks, the sources said, in a move expected to enhance deterrence against Beijing's provocative military activities in the Indo-Pacific region.