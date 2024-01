A Kyodo News survey released Sunday shows that 86.6% of respondents back tougher political funds control laws in Japan amid a fundraising scandal embroiling the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

A total of 61.6% were also dissatisfied with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the aftermath of a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.

Still, 54.6% said they felt the government response to the earthquake was prompt, while 43.8% considered it too slow.