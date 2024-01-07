A lawmaker from the largest faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday became the first to be arrested over a fundraising scandal that has ensnared a number of political heavyweights, sources close to the matter said.

Lower House lawmaker Yoshitaka Ikeda is suspected of having taken more than ¥40 million ($276,000) from slush funds created by the faction, formerly led by late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the sources said.

The intraparty group is alleged to have failed to declare hundreds of millions of yen of fundraising party revenue in funding reports to transfer to its members, the sources said.