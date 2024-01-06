Tokyo prosecutors have questioned the former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, and former reconstruction minister Katsuei Hirasawa on a voluntary basis over a widening political funds scandal, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

Prosecutors are investigating the LDP faction led by Nikai, as well as the largest faction, which was led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over allegations they created slush funds through off-the-book revenues earned from fundraising parties and transferred them to member lawmakers, the sources said.

Hirasawa previously served as the faction's general secretary, a role in which he would have had knowledge of the flow of money.