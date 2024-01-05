Japan has accepted a U.S. offer to assist in response to the powerful quake that rocked the central region on New Year's Day, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Thursday, noting that logistical support from the military as well as food and other supplies are being readied.

"When Japan is in a time of need, we're here to support them, both civilian with resources, military with logistics," the ambassador said. Initially the aid will be worth around $100,000 but that would be a "down-payment," he said.

The announcement comes as Japan continues with its search and rescue operations in Ishikawa Prefecture as the death toll rises above 90. Access to the disaster-hit areas by land has been hampered due to severed roads.