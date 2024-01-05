North Korea fired more than 200 artillery rounds into the sea on Friday near a tense maritime border with South Korea, a military official said, while residents of two South Korean islands were ordered to seek shelter due to an unspecified "situation."

The defense ministry would not confirm if the order was prompted by the North's artillery firing or South Korean drills in response.

However, a text message sent to residents and confirmed by an island official cited "naval fire" to be conducted by South Korean troops from 3 p.m. Friday.