Japan households are holding onto unnecessary goods worth a total of ¥66.67 trillion ($473 billion), online flea market giant Mercari has said.

The figure, based on a survey carried out by Mercari, amounts to an average of ¥532,000 per person, or ¥1.11 million per household.

Amid rising prices, Mercari and other firms involved in the secondhand goods trade are stepping up their efforts, expecting demand to increase as consumers aim to convert unwanted items into cash to supplement household income.