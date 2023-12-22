Japan Airlines flew some domestic flights without the required checks by mechanics, the transport ministry said Friday.

The ministry ordered JAL Engineering, the airlines' maintenance unit, to improve business operations later Friday. The flights were not affected by the negligence.

The person in charge of maintenance failed to carry out required work, such as data-logging and checking the exterior of the aircraft, for a flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to the city of Kumamoto in September, the ministry said.

The employee reported it to their superior, who, thinking it would not be a problem if the maintenance work were carried out later in the day, did not stop the flight, according to the ministry.

A maintenance log was also deleted from the company's internal system, it said.