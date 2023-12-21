Gay and transgender Russians say they fear further attacks on their rights following a Supreme Court ruling that designated LGBTQ+ activists as "extremists," with some in the community now debating whether to move abroad.

"It is clear that the Russian government has decided we are no longer welcome in our own country," said a 22-year-old gay student at Moscow's prestigious HSE University.

Like other LGBTQ+ people who spoke to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, he asked for his name not to be published.