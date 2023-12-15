Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support rate is in dangerous territory after plunging to 17% — the worst figure for a prime minister from the Liberal Democratic Party in more than a decade — following his party's political funds scandal.

In a Jiji poll released Thursday evening, the support rate for Kishida’s Cabinet was 17.1%, down from 21.3% the previous month. In September 2009, then-Prime Minister Taro Aso’s administration registered a rate of 13.4% just before the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan came into power.

The LDP’s support rate is suffering as well, slumping to 18.3%, the lowest figure since the party regained power in December 2012.