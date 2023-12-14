Japan will offer around $3 million to a global fund providing education for refugees, as Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday pledged more support for displaced people amid ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip.

"We cannot significantly improve the situation by merely providing food, water, and shelter to vulnerable people. We must adopt a more future-oriented, medium- to long-term approach," Kamikawa said at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Japan's contribution to "Education Cannot Wait," a global fund that provides education to those affected by emergencies and crises, will be allocated to support children in Ukraine, which has been under invasion by Russia since February 2022, according to the Foreign Ministry.