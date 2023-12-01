A political funding scandal involving the Liberal Democratic Party's factions deepened Friday as reports emerged that the largest faction is being probed for the alleged mismanagement of over ¥100 million in fundraising money.

The Tokyo Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of a growing scandal involving the alleged underreporting of funds by groups within the ruling party.

The scandal threatens to make an already trying year for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida even worse.