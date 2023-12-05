Four senior members of a group suspected of organizing scams and burglaries in Japan from the Philippines were served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday on suspicion of orchestrating a robbery that resulted in injuries in western Tokyo last year, police said.

The latest arrests, including of Kiyoto Imamura, 39, who the police suspect used the pseudonym "Luffy" when planning and coordinating the crime, mark the final charges from eight cases of burglary across the country subject to intensive police investigation since June.

The other three suspected of orchestrating the trespass into a home in Inagi, western Tokyo, in October last year, beating its residents and robbing them of gold and cash, are Yuki Watanabe, 39, Toshiya Fujita, 39, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, police said.