What appears to be the main part of a U.S. military Osprey aircraft that crashed last week in waters off Kagoshima Prefecture and five bodies have been spotted underwater in search operations, a source familiar with the matter said Monday.

The around-the-clock search and rescue operation, involving divers, was continuing after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 crashed Wednesday near Yakushima Island in the southwestern prefecture, leaving at least one crew member dead and seven others missing.

Some pieces of the wreckage of the tilt-rotor aircraft, which went down during a training exercise near the island, were collected by a local coast guard and fishermen, and have been handed over to the U.S. military.

The latest incident marked the first-ever fatal accident in Japan involving an Osprey, rekindling concerns over the safety of the airplane. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, though it is highly likely that a fire broke out in an engine of the aircraft while it was flying in helicopter mode with the rotor facing up.