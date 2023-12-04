Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow — who was jailed for months in a 2020 crackdown on the movement following massive protests the previous year — revealed Sunday that she has decided to stay in Canada, where she is studying, likely never to return home to meet her bail conditions.

Known in Japan as the “Goddess of Democracy,” Chow — the co-founder of the now-disbanded Demosisto party — updated her Instagram account for the first time after nearly two years of silence to mark her 27th birthday, writing that she is currently in Toronto and had left Hong Kong in September to study at a university in Canada.

"Maybe I won't return to Hong Kong for the rest of my life," she said, citing her personal safety, as well as her physical and mental health.