A 23-year-old Hong Kong student was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday for "seditious" social media posts made while in Japan, highlighting the reach of the city’s laws beyond its borders.

Yuen Ching-ting was handed her sentence at West Kowloon Court for “doing acts with seditious intent.”

Yuen pleaded guilty to sedition on Oct. 26 for 13 social media posts, the majority of which she made while studying at a Japanese university, while two were made when she was in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported. Yuen was on bail while she awaited sentencing.