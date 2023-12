Spending your adult life with an undetected disability is not uncommon and can pose varied difficulties.

A Japanese couple is offering clues for how to approach such a case and a hint at a remedy as well, from the perspective of people who are living the experience.

Manga artists Eri Nanato, 43, and Satoshi Kameyama, 41, have brought the issue of adult developmental disorders to the fore via the pages of a manga series that conveys the challenges they face in real life.