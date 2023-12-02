The U.S. Defense Department said Friday the safety of its service members and Japanese communities is a "top priority" as it proceeds with Osprey flights in Japan following a fatal crash this week that has led to rising concerns for one of Washington's key allies.

The department's deputy spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, clarified her remarks from a day earlier, including saying the unit in charge of the CV-22 aircraft that had the accident near the island of Yakushima is no longer conducting flight operations, while the U.S. military continues to fly other Ospreys in Japan.

"We have good communications between our senior leaders and are in constant dialogue regarding aviation safety and other safety-related issues," she said in a statement.