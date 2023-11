Creating a fun haven for children with disabilities hoping to see wildlife is a global effort that has lasted over a quarter century.

And it is spreading widely among Japanese zoos, albeit normally as a one-day event as they embrace the twilight by opening their gates at night or reserving entire days exclusively for those with special needs and their families.

Kick-started by a zoo in the Netherlands in 1996, the Dreamnight at the Zoo initiative has percolated worldwide.