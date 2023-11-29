The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh has won the right to host the Expo 2030 world fair, vote results show, in another diplomatic victory for a Gulf country after last year's soccer World Cup in Qatar.

South Korea's port city of Busan and Rome in Italy were also in the running to host the five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.

Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, results from 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) showed Tuesday. Saudi Arabia needed two-thirds of the votes to win from the first round.