Drone footage shot by Reuters over Gaza before and after the start of Israel's assault on the Palestinian enclave show a busy urban area, with children playing and people going about their chores — then an eerie moonscape of crumpled buildings and mounds of rubble stretching for block after block.

The pictures filmed before Oct. 7 show schools, mosques and churches, and the 14th century Barquq Islamic fortress.

People are walking in the streets or driving along a tree-lined boulevard. One scene shows children going to school on a donkey cart. Another shows people playing at a water park.