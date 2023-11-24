"I am here to take you home. You are in a safe place" — Israeli soldiers are being carefully prepared to receive potentially deeply traumatized women and children seized as hostages by Palestinian militants.

From a manual for trauma care to medical support, even the first words the soldiers escorting them home will say have been carefully scripted, with experts warning many could face a long road to recovery.

During a four-day truce agreed by Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, 50 of the roughly 240 hostages held by the militants are set to be freed in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.