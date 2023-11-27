Japanese violinist Koshiro Takeuchi took third place in a prestigious international competition for up-and-coming artists in Paris on Sunday.

The 18-year-old from Tokyo was among the five who made it to the finals in the violin category of the Long-Thibaud Competition, with Ukrainian Bohdan Luts, also 18, taking first place, while another Japanese national, 22-year-old Miyu Kitsuwa, took fifth.

"I am very honored to win a prize in such a prestigious competition," said Takeuchi, a student at the Tokyo College of Music High School.

Kitsuwa, from Yokohama, said, "It was a great learning opportunity for me to compete alongside wonderful performers of my generation from around the world."

The Long-Thibaud Competition began in 1943, bearing the name of two French musicians — pianist Marguerite Long and violinist Jacques Thibaud. The event is a piano and violin competition aimed at promoting talent and facilitating their careers.

Last year, Masaya Kamei of Japan and Lee Hyuk of South Korea each won first prize in the piano competition.