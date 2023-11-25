Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd during a 2020 arrest that set off a wave of protests, was stabbed at a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the Tucson prison was stabbed at 12:30 p.m., though the agency’s statement did not identify Chauvin, 47, by name. No other inmates or prison staff were injured, and the situation was quickly contained, according to the people familiar with the situation.

Emergency medical technicians "initiated lifesaving measures” before transporting the inmate to a local hospital "for further treatment and evaluation,” bureau officials wrote in a statement. No details were immediately available on his condition, but one of the people with knowledge of the incident said that Chauvin survived the attack.