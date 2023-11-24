NATO has warned its members that too much red tape is hindering troop movements across Europe, a problem that could cause major delays were a conflict with Russia to erupt.

"We are running out of time. What we don't get done in peacetime won't be ready in case of a crisis or a war," Lt. Gen. Alexander Sollfrank, the chief of NATO's logistics command, known as Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), said in an interview published on Thursday.

JSEC in the southern German town of Ulm started operating in 2021. Its job is to coordinate the swift movement of NATO troops and tanks across the continent as well as logistical preparations such as the storage of munitions on the alliance's eastern flank.