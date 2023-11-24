The Lower House started discussion Friday on separate bills aimed at safeguarding and preventing the transfer of the Unification Church’s assets and addressing relief measures for victims.

A bill introduced by the ruling coalition — the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito — in collaboration with the Democratic Party for the People is designed to strengthen support for civil lawsuits and focuses on providing increased relief to former followers of the Unification Church.

The bill aims to facilitate legal assistance for victims of unlawful acts by so-called religious corporations, with the Japan Legal Support Center offering help with legal proceedings. It also mandates the disclosure and notification of property transactions by such an organization if a court is considering revoking its status, rendering deals without proper notice invalid, and gives the government the ability to promptly assess their financial status.