A minicar plowed into a group of pedestrians on a roadside in Fukuoka Prefecture on Tuesday morning, leaving nine people injured, including a high school student who was knocked temporarily unconscious and the vehicle's driver, police said.

The prefectural police arrested the driver, 66-year-old Susumu Nakamura, on suspicion of causing injury through negligent driving in the accident, which was reported around 8:15 a.m. He was released for treatment after being arrested.

The minicar is believed to have veered onto the wrong side of the road before hitting the pedestrians and crashing into a wall, where it came to a stop, according to the police.

Six other high school students were also treated at hospital, as well as an adult male.

The accident occurred approximately 100 meters west of Umi Station on the JR Kashii Line, near an intersection without traffic lights.