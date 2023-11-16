A team of Japanese researchers said they have succeeded in separating and killing a subgroup of drug-tolerant breast cancer stem cells by using existing medicines now used for heart failure.

The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, could lead to the future development of a therapy for patients with so-called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), said the team led by Noriko Goto at Kanazawa University.

TNBC is known to grow faster than typical cancers, has fewer treatment options and tends to present a more negative outlook for patients.