U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping kicked off a hotly anticipated meeting Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the two looked to stabilize a relationship that has been in freefall amid fears it could devolve into outright conflict.

A smiling Biden welcomed Xi at the Filoli estate south of San Francisco, as the two leaders shook hands at the highly choreographed opening of their talks — though the pair, surrounded by a coterie of high-ranking officials, quickly got down to business.

“I value our conversation because I think it’s paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader-to-leader, with no misconceptions or miscommunication,” Biden said in opening remarks. “We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict, but also have to manage it responsibly.”