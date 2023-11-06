Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reprimanded an ultranationalist junior minister who suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas militants, with the comments shining a rare spotlight on the Middle Eastern country’s opaque nuclear weapons program.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, a member of Israel’s far-right Jewish Power party, has been suspended from Cabinet meetings "until further notice" after he responded in the affirmative when asked in an interview earlier in the day if he advocated dropping "some kind of atomic bomb" on Gaza "to kill everyone.”

"That is one way to go,” Eliyahu told radio station Kol Barama.