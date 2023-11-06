The worsening conflict between Israel and Hamas — and the Group of Seven nations' collective response to it — is set to take center stage when the G7 foreign ministers gather for a two-day meeting in Tokyo this week.

The top diplomats will hold talks Tuesday and Wednesday, as Japan, which holds this year's G7 presidency, aims to further align the bloc’s responses to Israel’s war on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip amid growing calls for a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

Israel has so far rejected repeated international pleas for a temporary cease-fire, vowing to continue its air, land and sea offensive until Hamas releases the hostages it holds. Tel Aviv says Hamas killed 1,400 people during the Oct. 7 attacks and took more than 240 others captive.