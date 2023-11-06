The Unification Church plans to propose a system in which it entrusts up to ¥10 billion to the government to compensate former followers for the damage they claim to have suffered, sources close to the controversial religious group said Monday.

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the group's Japanese branch, will announce the plan at a news conference to be held in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon, the sources said. Tanaka is expected to admit the group's moral responsibility and apologize while not accepting legal liability.

In October, the education ministry asked Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the Unification Church. Currently, a parliamentary debate is underway over the proposed preservation of the group's assets on the grounds that the group could transfer them to South Korea or other countries before the dissolution order is issued.