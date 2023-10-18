The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the up to 3.03-fold vote disparity in the 2022 Upper House election was constitutional, rejecting the plaintiffs' call to invalidate the results.

The decision followed 16 rulings from lower courts, with one saying the gap was unconstitutional and eight calling it in a "state of unconstitutionality." The remainder said it was constitutional.

None of the high court rulings favored the plaintiffs' demand to nullify the results of the House of Councilors election on July 10 last year.