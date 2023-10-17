Japan has resumed a coupon program that provides working parents with discounts for babysitting services due to high public demand.

The government had halted issuing the coupons earlier this month since they had hit its annual distribution quota of 390,000 tickets.

“As we continued to hear voices of concern from child-rearing families who use babysitters, we were able to coordinate with related parties and resume issuing the coupons from today,” said children's agency minister Ayuko Kato at a news conference Tuesday.