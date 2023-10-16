North Korea on Monday criticized Japan's plan to move the deployment of domestically made long-range missiles forward to an earlier date, with its state media saying Tokyo's military moves for a "reinvasion" have reached a very grave phase.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said at a news conference last week that his ministry has been studying the feasibility of deploying all types of the Japan-made long-range missiles sooner than the original schedule of fiscal 2026.

The missiles would have the "capability of attacking enemy bases" and directly striking a blow on North Korea, China and other neighboring countries, the official Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.

"War state Japan's reinvasion is not a fiction but a reality," KCNA said, adding "Japan's arrogant choice will create new challenges to its security and will result in escalating tension" on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

Pyongyang urged Tokyo not to "act rashly," the report said. Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 and invaded a vast swath of China before the end of World War II.

Kihara, who assumed the ministerial post last month, made the remarks after announcing on Oct. 4 that Japan will start procuring Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States in fiscal 2025, a year earlier than initially planned, following a meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

The Japanese defense chief cited the need to respond to the worsening Asian security environment amid growing challenges presented by China, North Korea and Russia.

As part of preparations to acquire "counterstrike" capabilities, or the ability to hit enemy bases should the need arise, Japan plans to purchase 400 Tomahawks, which have a strike range of about 1,600 kilometers.